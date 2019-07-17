Excessive Heat Warning issued for some NE Iowa counties

Excessive Heat Warning

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Dangerous Heat Late This Week... .A period of dangerous heat is expected late this week. The hottest day looks to be Friday. The highest temperatures and heat indices are expected across parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, and also in some river valley locations. Exposure to heat for multiple days is very dangerous, especially for the elderly, children, and pets. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts, especially if you have outdoor plans. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued an Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect from noon Thursday to 7 PM CDT Saturday. The Excessive Heat Watch is no longer in effect.

* TEMPERATURE...Afternoon temperatures of 95 to 100 are expected, with afternoon heat indices topping off in the 105 to 110 range.

* IMPACTS...This dangerous and prolonged heat can cause heat illnesses, especially in the elderly, very young and pets.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun... and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Excessive Heat Watch

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Sultry Conditions Today Through Saturday... .High pressure will strengthen through the end of the week resulting in hot temperatures and high humidity values. This will lead to high heat index values through Saturday. Plus, little relief from the heat is expected during the overnight hours with lows remaining in the 70s to around 80. Some relief is expected by later in the weekend as a cold front moves into Iowa. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* TEMPERATURE...Highs are expected in the 90s with dewpoints in the 70s. This is likely to lead to heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Little relief is expected during the night with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

* IMPACTS...Heat-related illnesses may occur due to the prolonged period of heat and humidity.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS SITUATION in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Heat Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from noon Thursday to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* TEMPERATURE...Afternoon temperatures of 90 to 95 are expected, with afternoon heat indices between 100 and 105.

* Impacts...Heat-related illnesses may occur with prolonged exposure to the heat. The elderly, children, and pets are especially at risk for heat illnesses.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Heat Advisory

Areas Affected: Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from noon Thursday to 7 PM CDT Friday. The Excessive Heat Watch is no longer in effect.

* TEMPERATURE...Afternoon temperatures of 90 to 95 are expected, with afternoon heat indices between 100 and 105.

* Impacts...Heat-related illnesses may occur with prolonged exposure to the heat. The elderly, children, and pets are especially at risk for heat illnesses.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors.