Ex-restaurant employee arrested in Rochester after he was restrained by workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An ex-employee had to be restrained by workers at Royal India Cuisine on Saturday, and police believe he was connected to a recent burglary at the restaurant.

Kamill Razimgar, 48, no permanent address, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly threw rocks at windows (breaking some), broke one of the doors and tried to get into the restaurant via the backdoor.

The business owner attempted to put the man in a bear hug, according to police, before he was assaulted with a plastic PVC pipe. That's when employees were able to restrain him until police arrived.

He's facing charges of third-degree burglary from a different incident and first-degree damage to property, assault and disorderly conduct connected to Saturday's incident.