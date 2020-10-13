Ex-police officer pleads not guilty to child sex crimes in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Rochester police officer is pleading not guilty to child sex crimes.

Joshua Paul Laber, 42 of Rochester, was arrested in March and charged with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of pornographic work involving minors.

Investigators say they got three reports about Laber from Olmsted County Social Services. One involved putting a camera in a bathroom when a juvenile female took a shower. Another was a juvenile female telling a therapist that Laber told the girl he wanted to have sexual contact with her. A third report was about the victim telling a friend that Laber had touched her genitals.

In addition, Rochester police say a search of a computer found in a car registered to Laber had pornographic images of females between 10 and 11 years old.

No trial has been scheduled for Laber.

He resigned from the Rochester Police Department in April 2015 and these crimes allegedly happened in 2019.