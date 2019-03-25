Ex-police employee sentenced to taking drop off drugs

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who used to work for the Mason City Police Department pleads guilty to illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Melinda Sue Severs, 44 of Dumont, entered a guilty plea and was sentenced Monday to one year of supervised probation and a $315 civil penalty. She must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Authorities say that when Severs worked as an administrative assistant in September 2018, she took medication that had been dropped off at the police department for disposal for herself.

Severs received a deferred judgment, which means this conviction will be wiped from her record if she successfully completes her probation.