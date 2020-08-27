Clear

Ex-officer charged in Floyd death wants his trial moved

(Left to right) Derek Chauvin, J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao
(Left to right) Derek Chauvin, J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao

Defense attorney says information released to public would prevent a fair trial.

Posted: Aug 27, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of the four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the May 25 death of George Floyd is seeking a change of venue.

An attorney for J. Kueng filed documents Thursday saying potentially prejudicial information released by prosecutors has stripped his client's right to a fair trial. Attorney Tom Plunkett suggested Stearns County as a potential location.

Plunkett is also asking that the case against Kueng be dismissed. The next hearing is Sept. 11. Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died after another officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

