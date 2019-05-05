Clear

Ex-nurse manager at Mayo Clinic facilities accused of theft

A former nurse manager for Mayo Clinic in Minnesota is accused of making nearly $71,000 in false mileage reimbursement claims.

Posted: May. 5, 2019 8:54 AM

WASECA, Minn. (AP) — A former nurse manager for Mayo Clinic in Minnesota is accused of making nearly $71,000 in false mileage reimbursement claims.

The Mankato Free Press reports that 50-year-old Christine Chadderdon, of Le Center, is charged in Waseca County District Court with felony theft by swindle.

Authorities say Chadderdon worked as a nurse manager for the Mayo Clinic facilities in Waseca, Janesville and Waterville. She resigned after finance staff began investigating unusually high travel expenses in her department.

A complaint says Chadderdon allegedly claimed trips she never made and inflated the number of miles traveled. Documents show she recorded round trips from Waseca to Mankato as 112 miles, when it's less than 70 miles.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Chadderdon. A phone number listed for her was disconnected.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking a cool and rainy forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Derby watch party

Image

Warren visits Mason City

Image

Teammates for life

Image

Saturday's late highlights

Image

Saturday's early local highlights.

Image

Rochester's Downtown Farmers Market kicked off this weekend

Image

Shaving heads for cancer research

Image

Tracking More Rain and Cool Temperatures

Image

Local highlights from Friday

Image

Viral Facebook post claims business denied service to woman with a disability

Community Events