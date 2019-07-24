Ex-manager sentenced for stealing from Albert Lea Dairy Queen

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A sentence is handed down to the former manager of the Albert Lea Dairy Queen.
Jessica Ann Hayes, 35 of Waseca, was given three years of supervised probation Wednesday and ordered to pay $2,682.66 in restitution. Hayes pleaded guilty in May to one count of felony theft.
Police say she was caught on security video taking money from the Dairy Queen safe on June 4, 2017. Investigators say Hayes confessed to taking the money to pay her bills.
