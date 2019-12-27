A former Minneapolis suburban high school football coach is facing a misdemeanor charge for unauthorized computer access after he allegedly accessed the account of an opposing coach.
Forty-five-year-old Tyler Krebs, resigned as Lakeville South's head coach on Sept. 23, three days after police received a complaint about suspicious activity on the computer system at Eastview High School, located in Apple Valley.
A complaint shows that a message was posted on the Eastview team's video and information page about a change in practice times the day before Eastview was scheduled to play Lakeville South.
The Eastview coach quickly corrected the post.
Related Content
- Ex-high school football coach in Minnesota charged in computer scheme to access account of opposing coach
- Minnesota, football coach agree to contract extension
- TV stars and coaches charged in college bribery scheme
- Kasson-Mantorville high school football coach sentenced for DWI
- Mason City football coach resigns
- Former Iowa prep football coach charged for threatening official
- Minnesota couple charged with running Amazon sales scheme
- Football coach died defending students in Florida
- RCTC has its new head football coach
- NIACC remembers legendary coach