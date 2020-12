MASON CITY, Iowa – Former convenience store cashier pleads not guilty to stealing thousands of dollars.

Hollie Annette Tatro, 49 of Clear Lake, entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to one count of 2nd degree theft.

She’s accused of stealing from the cash register while she worked at Casey’s General Store on Plaza Drive in Clear Lake between September 1 and September 14. Authorities say she took $2,885.

Tatro is now scheduled to stand trial beginning February 9, 2021.