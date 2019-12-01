Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Ex-employee arrested for using Charles city company's credit cards

James Vilmain
James Vilmain

Accused of keeping two cards after he was fired.

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 2:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A former employee accused of charging thousands to company credit cards is finally in custody.

James Robert Vilmain, 37 of Cedar Falls, is charged with unauthorized use of a credit card. A criminal complaint filed in July states Vilmain was fired from C.H. Wilson Transport in Charles City on May 1 but kept two company credit cards and ran up $3,491.39 in charges on them after he was fired.

Authorities say there is surveillance video of Vilmain corresponding to the times and places of some of those charges.

A warrant was issued in July for Vilmain’s arrest and he was pulled over on the Avenue of the Saints in Floyd County and taken into custody on November 27.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 18°
A final day of snow Sunday before things lighten up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mohawk alumni pay tribute to the 'Old Barn'

Image

Sean Weather 11/30

Image

Wreaths for veterans

Image

Small Business Saturday in Mason City

Image

Rochester firefighters make a special delivery

Image

Santa arrives, helps light X-mas Tree

Image

Grizzlies grab a 2-0 shutout against Peoria

Image

Heavy rain impacting farmland

Image

Burning off Thanksgiving calories

Image

Mayo hockey drops home opener to Hutchinson

Community Events