Ex-employee arrested for using Charles city company's credit cards

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A former employee accused of charging thousands to company credit cards is finally in custody.
James Robert Vilmain, 37 of Cedar Falls, is charged with unauthorized use of a credit card. A criminal complaint filed in July states Vilmain was fired from C.H. Wilson Transport in Charles City on May 1 but kept two company credit cards and ran up $3,491.39 in charges on them after he was fired.
Authorities say there is surveillance video of Vilmain corresponding to the times and places of some of those charges.
A warrant was issued in July for Vilmain’s arrest and he was pulled over on the Avenue of the Saints in Floyd County and taken into custody on November 27.
