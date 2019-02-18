Clear
Ex-convenience store employee pleads not guilty to theft

Justin Ivey Justin Ivey

Trial set for April.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 2:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A man accused of stealing from a convenience store is pleading not guilty.

Justin Richard Ivey, 24 of Lake Mills, is charged with 2nd degree theft. Authorities say that while he worked at the Kum and Go store near the Diamond Jo Casino, Ivey would take items from the store and ring them up as returned, always giving the cash to the same person.

He’s accused of doing this 12 times in November 2018 for a total of $2,293.95.

Ivey, who was fired from the store, is now due to stand trial starting April 3.

