WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A Lake Mills man is accused of stealing from the convenience store where he worked.
Justin Richard Ivey, 24, is charged with 2nd degree theft in Worth County District Court. According to court documents, Ivey was working at the Kum and Go store near the Diamond Jo Casino and would take items off the shelves or have someone bring an item up to the counter, ring them up as returned items, and then always gave the cash to the same person.
Ivey is accused of doing this 12 times between November 4 and November 14, 2018, for a total of $2,293.95.
Ivey has been fired from the store.
Related Content
- Ex-convenience store employee charged with theft
- No jail time in convenience store thefts
- Convenience store manager pleads guilty to theft
- Former convenience store manager sentenced for theft
- Not guilty plea to convenience store theft
- Convenience store embezzlement to go to trial
- Austin convenience store was robbed Sunday night
- Convenience store robber going to prison
- Mason City woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from convenience store
- Sheriff: Man with gun, face mask attempts to rob Freeborn County convenience store
Scroll for more content...