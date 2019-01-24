Clear
Ex-convenience store employee charged with theft

Justin Ivey Justin Ivey

Accused of ringing up store goods as returned items.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 5:12 PM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A Lake Mills man is accused of stealing from the convenience store where he worked.

Justin Richard Ivey, 24, is charged with 2nd degree theft in Worth County District Court. According to court documents, Ivey was working at the Kum and Go store near the Diamond Jo Casino and would take items off the shelves or have someone bring an item up to the counter, ring them up as returned items, and then always gave the cash to the same person.

Ivey is accused of doing this 12 times between November 4 and November 14, 2018, for a total of $2,293.95.

Ivey has been fired from the store.

