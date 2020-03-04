Ex-Rochester woman accused of passing spy secrets to foreigner

WASHINGTON, DC – A former Rochester woman is facing life in prison for allegedly secret information to someone with possible terrorist connections.

Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, was charged Wednesday with Delivering Defense Information to Aid a Foreign Government.

“While in a war zone, the defendant allegedly gave sensitive national defense information, including the names of individuals helping the United States, to a Lebanese national located overseas,” says Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “If true, this conduct is a disgrace, especially for someone serving as a contractor with the United States military. This betrayal of country and colleagues will be punished.”

Thompson was arrested by FBI Special Agents on February 27 at an overseas U.S. military facility, where she worked as a contract linguist and held a Top Secret government security clearance.

“The conduct alleged in this complaint is a grave threat to national security, placed lives at risk, and represents a betrayal of our armed forces. The charges we’ve filed today should serve as a warning to anyone who would consider disclosing classified national defense information to a terrorist organization,” says U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Shea for the District of Columbia.

Federal prosecutors say that around December 30, 2019, a day after U.S. airstrikes against Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and the same day protesters stormed the U.S. embassy in Iraq to protest those strikes, audit logs show a notable shift in Thompson’s network activity on United States Department of Defense classified systems. She’s accused of repeated access to classified information she had no need to access. Specifically, during a six-week period between December 30, 2019, and February 10, 2020, authorities say Thompson accessed dozens of files concerning human intelligence sources, including true names, personal identification data, background information, photographs, and details of the information those people provided to the United States government.

Investigators say a search of Thompson’s living quarters on February 19 discovered a handwritten note in Arabic concealed under Thompson’s mattress. A press release on this case states the note contained classified information from Department of Defense computer systems, identifying human assets by name, instructing that their phones be monitored, and warning a Department of Defense target who is affiliated with a designated foreign terrorist organization with ties to Hizballah.

Federal prosecutors say Thompson transmitted the classified information in the handwritten note to a co-conspirator, in whom she had a romantic interest. The FBI says Thompson knew the co-conspirator was a foreign national whose relative worked for the Lebanese government. Further investigation allegedly revealed that, in a separate communication, Thompson also provided information to her co-conspirator identifying another human asset and the information the asset had provided to the United States, as well as providing information regarding the techniques the human assets were using to gather information on behalf of the United States.

“Today's announcement is a testament to the U.S. government's commitment to protecting the U.S. from the unauthorized disclosure of classified information that can put our country at serious risk of damage - damage to people and damage to our country's capabilities,” says Timothy R. Slater, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “Human assets are the core of the U.S. government's intelligence, and they have our assurance that we will go above and beyond to protect them. I want to thank the men and women at the FBI and our partners here and abroad who answered the call to assist on this fast-moving investigation. The FBI is charged with protecting our nation's security and information for a safe and secure tomorrow for all Americans - we take this duty seriously and will not stand by while supposedly trusted individuals violate that trust in such an egregious way.”