Ex-NFL lineman Bennett, wife found dead in Minnesota

Authorities in Minnesota are investigating the deaths of a former NFL lineman and his wife under what they call suspicious circumstances.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 11:32 AM

LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Minnesota are investigating the deaths of a former NFL lineman and his wife under what they call suspicious circumstances.

The bodies of Barry Bennett, 63, and his wife Carol were found Wednesday after a friend went to their home in Long Prairie for a welfare check.

Todd County Sheriff Todd Och said a 22-year-old man is being sought in the case.

Barry Bennett played 11 seasons in the NFL with New Orleans, the New York Jets and Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reported Bennett had retired from teaching physical education in Long Prairie, a town of about 3,500 people about two hours northwest of the Twin Cities. Jon Kringen, superintendent for the Long Prairie Grey Eagle School District, said Bennett rarely talked about his NFL career unless someone asked.

