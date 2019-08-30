Clear
Ex-Mayo employee pleads guilty to embezzlement

Timothy Stafford Timothy Stafford

Accused of stealing over $170,000 in 2015 and 2016.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 3:47 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2019 3:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Mayo Clinic supervisor is pleading guilty to embezzlement.

Timothy Paul Stafford, 37 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Friday to two counts of theft by swindle and one count of theft by diverting corporate property. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says Stafford, the former Parking and Transportation Supervisor for Mayo, stole more than $170,000 for his personal use between September 2015 and March 2016.

Stafford was charged in late February with 12 felony theft counts after an investigation by Mayo Clinic, the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Rochester police.

Court documents state Stafford was responsible for making sure all cash, checks, and charges collected by parking ramp attendants were properly deposited. He was also in charge of improving internal Mayo procedures after a 2012 audit of the cash-handling process for parking and transportation.

Stafford’s sentencing is set for November 25.

