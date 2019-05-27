Clear
Ex-Iowa teacher convicted in student sex abuse case

A former western Iowa art teacher and track coach accused of groping and having other sexual contact with a female student has been convicted of two counts.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 8:02 AM

GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) — A former western Iowa art teacher and track coach accused of groping and having other sexual contact with a female student has been convicted of two counts.

Prosecutors in Mills County say a jury convicted 40-year-old Christopher Lee Irvin, of Pacific Junction, on Friday of third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a school employee. Irvin is being held without bond until his sentencing at a later date, when he faces up to 12 years in prison.

A girl reported that Irvin groped her earlier last summer and had other sexual contact with her earlier in the year. The criminal complaints say the incidents did not occur on school property.

Irvin had worked for the East Mills School District in western Iowa.

