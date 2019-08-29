Clear

Ex-Iowa pastor, wife now charged with witness tampering

A former western Iowa pastor already charged in Nebraska with sexually assaulting two children has, along with his wife, been charged with an additional count of witness tampering.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 1:30 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former western Iowa pastor already charged in Nebraska with sexually assaulting two children has, along with his wife, been charged with an additional count of witness tampering.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 44-year-old Emanuel Rodriguez and 42-year-old Veronica Rodriguez were arrested this week. Police say Emanuel Rodriguez called his wife from jail after his arrest earlier this month on the sexual assault counts and told her to contact the mothers of the two girls. Victoria Rodriguez later told her jailed husband that she said she had sent text messages to the girls' mothers saying her husband "had lost his whole career in the ministry" because of the accusations.

Police say Emanuel Rodriguez fondled two prepubescent girls between 2017 and May 2019 at two Omaha homes previously owned by Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was the pastor at Calvary Assembly of God Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, at the time of his arrest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 77°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 74°
A cold front may bring clouds and sun to the area Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday's weather forecast

Image

Fairgrounds recovering from May Tornado

Image

Open house for the new 4th st. SW

Image

Thursday's Downtown wraps up today

Image

Sealing unused wells in Mower County

Image

Back to school stress

Image

Fastcare North opens

Image

Independent FIlm Festival preps

Image

Steve King talks Campaign 2020

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/28

Community Events