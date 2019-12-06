Clear

Ex-Iowa law enforcement officer charged with child sex abuse

A former Iowa law enforcement officer who fled the state after allegedly threatening to kill several family members has been charged with sexually abusing two young boys.

The Des Moines Register reports that 35-year-old Jonathan Wayne Bailey has been charged with eight counts of child endangerment, seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation.

The newspaper says Bailey is a former Polk County Jail detention officer and former Eagle Grove police officer. Court documents say

Bailey was arrested Nov. 21 in Georgia, where Grinnell police say he had fled after threatening to kill his wife and her parents.

