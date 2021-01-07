Ex-Iowa US Rep. Jim Nussle says he's leaving GOP over riot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A former U.S. congressman for Iowa has announced he's leaving the Republican Party following Wednesday’s violent assault on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Former Rep. Jim Nussle announced on Twitter that he “will no longer claim I am a Republican," expressing outrage over the rioting in which mobs stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building.

Nussle also wrote that he was devastated by the actions of “too many elected Republicans (some I know and served with) and supporters.”

Nussle represented Iowa congressional districts from 1991-2007. He lost Iowa’s 2006 gubernatorial race against Democrat Chet Culver.