Ex-Forest City school bus driver pleads guilty to driving drunk with kids on board

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former school bus driver is sentenced for driving drunk with children on board.

Rebecca Anne Spencer, 44 of Forest City, was given 14 days in jail, a $1,875 fine, and two years of supervised probation Wednesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Spencer pleaded guilty to OWI-2nd offense and child endangerment after being arrested on March 12 while driving a van for the Forest City Community School District. Authorities say Spencer was pulled over for speeding in Cerro Gordo County with three young students in the van.

Court documents say a breath test showed Spencer had a blood alcohol content of .244 percent, just over three times the legal limit.

Spencer resigned as a Forest City school bus driver shortly after her arrest.