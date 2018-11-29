Ex-Dairy Queen manager pleads not guilty to theft

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The former store manager is pleading not guilty to stealing from the Albert Lea Dairy Queen.

Jessica Ann Hayes, 35 of Waseca, entered a not guilty plea Thursday to one count of felony theft. Albert Lea police say she is seen on security video entering the Dairy Queen at 5:44 am on June 4, 2017, going to her office, and taking two bundles of cash out of the store safe. Company officials say $2,681 was stolen.

Police say Hayes admitted during an interview to taking the money and using it to pay her rent, credit card bill, cell phone bill, car insurance bill, electric bills, and about $100 in groceries.

Charges were filed against Hayes in October and her trial is now scheduled to begin on March 26, 2019.