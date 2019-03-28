Evictions up in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Homelessnes is up 10 percent in Minnesota according to a study by the Wilder Foundation.

Since 2016 eviction filings in court have ballooned by 42 percent. Actual evictions rose about 60 percent during that same period of time, according to the Olmsted County District Court. Last fall, the growing caseload forced the court to add a second day to its weekly calendar to hear all of them. Karen Nath is part of the legal team for Olmsted County and says this prompted them to step in and find a solution.

So, they applied for a grant from the Mayo clinic and beat out three other applicants. With the $50,000 they received they came up with an eviction clinic. The clinic takes place two times a week.

"If we are able to stabilize their housing and pay rent then we are helping the entire community," Said Nath.

Dylan Carty owns Realty Growth management and 140 apartments in the area. He has seen his share of evictions.

" Most evictions that we have handled are due to tenants being unable to pay back rent," Said Carty.

So far 65 people have been spared from evictions.

"I think it’s awesome and I think there should be more programs to help people, like I was saying before a lot of evictions cases, don't get enough time for the tenant to come up with the money," Said Carty.