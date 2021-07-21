Eviction moratorium ends July 31

MASON CITY, Iowa - Come the end of the month, millions of Americans could face eviction by the end of the month as the CDC's temporary halt on renter evictions comes to an end.

The moratorium was enacted in September to protect renters from finding themselves without a home during the pandemic. While the end date has been extended previously, July 31 will officially mark the end of the moratorium. Department of Housing and Urban Development data shows 6.4 million renters are behind on payments; about 3.6 million people will likely be evicted, according to a recent survey from the U.S. Census Bureau.

For those who are trying to escape a cycle of abuse and violence and concerned about their situation, Crisis Intervention Service's Mary Ingham points to options that are available.

"For a lot of people, we're helping them with homelessness prevention, which is helping them pay off past due bills or rent payments. For a lot of other people, they're wanting new housing so we're helping them get into new places, rapidly rehousing them. It's really sitting down with one of our staff and figuring out what they need.

"There's several organizations like ours and people with specially designated housing funds that can help. The biggest thing is making sure people know there's help out there. Either people that are renting that have fallen behind or for landlords to know that Crisis Intervention Service can help if you're a victim of domestic violence."

Iowa Legal Aid has an entire page dedicated to the eviction process and frequently asked questions. Another resource is 211, which can help connect concerned renters to local assistance programs.