Eviction moratorium upheld by high court

KIMT NEWS 3.- The eviction moratorium will be in place a bit longer. The U.S. Supreme Court is upholding the CDC's order that keeps landlords from evicting tenants who fail to pay rent due to the pandemic.

Maria Kaefer is not a renter but has many friends who are tenants. She thinks the Supreme Court's decision was a wise one.

"I feel really good about it. I also have work in healthcare and have many patients that it would impact. Knowing the effect of homelessness on health, people are more healthy if they are housed than on the street."

Other people like Patti Fellows agree with the decision but have some concerns.

"I can understand where there was a need for the moratorium but I'm also concerned if we delay it, what are the plans for these people to get on track when it ends. What are they going to do? Will they be able to pay rent then?"

According to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, preventing evictions and keeping people in their homes is a way to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. The moratorium will remain in place until July 31.