Events making a COVID comeback

MASON CITY, Iowa - The pandemic brought many area events to a halt last year. Now, two of them are poised for a return.

For those that have missed the sweet sounds of music, the North Iowa Band Festival is set to return on Memorial Day weekend. Traditions like the parade, Stu Nevermann Run, live concerts, marketplace and carnival will be a part of this year's festivities. One noticeable change this year is that there will be no handouts and candy distributed along the parade route due to safety reasons. In addition, organizers are in close contact with city and county officials to make sure it's a safe celebration for participants and spectators alike.

Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Robin Anderson says organizers are wanting to focus on the festival's original intent: showcasing student bands. She adds that there already is a band director from outside North Iowa that's inquiring to see if his group can join the parade.

"He's going to try to convince his school administration and board that they should be able to participate. It really warmed my heart because he said his students have missed so much, and they have been working so hard. If they have to get up super early in the morning and come on a bus all the way to Mason City so they can have the experience of marching in the parade, they're going to do it."

While the original plan was to utilize the theme set for last year, which was in the hopes of convincing actor Hugh Jackman (who is starring in a Broadway remake of The Music Man) to be the festival's grand marshal, Anderson says the theme was changed to "Banding Together and Marching Forward," in light of the events of the past year.

"We should remember this past year and everything that has happened, and what we're going through even now."

Parade forms for participants will be available online beginning March 1.

Keeping with the theme of music, another yearly event is coming back for 2021 - the annual Dancing for the Dream. The dance benefits 43 North Iowa, whose mission is to assist people with mental health issues and disabilities find their way through employment and life opportunities. Instead of being held in March, the dance is being pushed to June 5, and will be held at the Surf Ballroom. In addition, most of the dancers that originally signed up for last year are coming back for this year's dance.

Executive Director John Derryberry says the extra time allows for more planning among organizers, as well as feedback from the Surf and CG Public Health, to have a top notch experience.

"What types of social distancing do we need to have in place, how many people can we allow in the Surf Ballroom and have it be a safe environment for everyone. All those questions will have the answers over the next couple of months."

This is also the first time Derryberry is participating in the annual dance.

"I have heard that it's usually a packed house, and it's an event that people really, really like to attend. I'm excited to see the event, get together with people and raise money for all that we do at 43 North Iowa. It's great that we're getting to the point where we can do these things again."

Derryberry says they're looking at outdoor venues in the event that the dance needs to be moved.