Event planners are feeling hopeful for a 'normal' summer as Walz eases restrictions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been more than a year now of strict restrictions here in Minnesota but on Thursday, things changed.

Earlier this week, Governor Walz said things could look, "very normal" this summer. This comes as nearly 60% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the Med City, Rochesterfest remains one of the biggest summer events. The executive director, Brandon Helgeson, said it's been a waiting game, but he's hopeful the announcement could change that.

"We've been struggling to do things and so many people that we work with or so many things with Rochesterfest," he explained. "So many of them are just saying, 'well, we're just going to hold on.' So it's tough getting a commitment from some people that really want to be involved until they know what's going on. And that puts us at even more of a time crunch."

While nothing is set in stone yet, one thing is for certain: the community will get to be with others again. "To me, it is a mental health issue. People have been stuck inside, they haven't seen friends, they haven't seen grandmas and grandpas," Helgeson said. "So now that we're getting to a point where things like that can start happening, I think events like this are even more important because it allows them to get out, it allows them to feel a sense of normalcy."

You can expect an announcement Friday about what Rochesterfest will look like and the rest of the events they have in the works.