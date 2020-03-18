Clear
Event planner offers alternatives as coronavirus forces wedding cancellations

The coronavirus outbreak is forcing brides and grooms to cancel or postpone their big day as the CDC advises against gatherings of ten or more people.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 2:24 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What is meant to be one of the happiest days of a couple's life is now turing into a nightmare.

Big BAND Companies in Rochester says it's already had to cancel six wedding as well as other event stretching all the way into May.

Owner Brandon Helgeson said since it's starting to get into wedding season many weekend dates are already taken which means couples may no have to consider alternative days.

Helgeson said, "There are some people who might be getting married on a Thursday or Friday or during the week or even having to switch to just a private ceremony. It's a significant impact, not only for those of us in the industry, but for those that are supposed to be celebrating the best day of their life."

The company also says it has tried to refund couples when it's able to but if you can't get your deposit back try and think of alternative options like using family property so you don't have to spend more money on a venue.

Helgeson says it's also good to shop local when rescheduling wedding plans since small businesses need support now more than ever.

