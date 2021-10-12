Event for women in construction later this month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - RCTC will be holding a free event later this month to encourage women to explore careers in construction.

The event will be held at the RCTC Heintz Center on Oct. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It will host representatives from the National Association of Women in Construction, local unions, and community women working in construction who will present on the variety of jobs in the construction field and how women can get into the industry.

President of the Southeast Minnesota Chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction Jodi Wiemerslage commends Mayor Kim Norton for her support of women in the field.

"Mayor Norton has been so good about promoting non-traditional roles and getting women involved in the ownership of their businesses and just trying to provide training," said Wiemerslage. "Coming off of COVID, I think she realized there's a need for tradeswomen and people in the construction industry as we continue to grow - especially in Rochester."

The Minnesota Workforce Goals 2017 Report data indicates that 10 percent of women living in the Metropolitan Statistical Area work in the construction industry.

In May 2021, MNDOT awarded Workforce Development, Inc. with a $100,000 grant for training and apprenticeship programs.

The Explore Careers in Construction event hopes to create awareness of the free training that will be offered starting spring of 2022 and encourage women to apply.

Masks will be required at the event and seating is limited so if you are interested, you can register here.