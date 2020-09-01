Event Spaces Sounding the Alarm Amid Coronavirus Closures

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Red alert in Rochester.

Event spaces across the nation are sounding the alarm with a striking visual, lighting up their buildings red as part of the #RedAlertRESTART Day of Action.

Organizers say the live event industry is facing a major crisis as their doors remain closed due to COVID-19.

According to a survey from Projection Lights and Staging News, 77% of workers in the live event industry have lost all of their income, 96% of companies have cut jobs, and 97% of freelancers have lost their jobs.

"We've lost, since mid-March when we shut down, close to 60 different events and gatherings that we would've hosted in this space," said Naura Anderson, Founding Director of Threshold Arts, the organization that manages events at The Castle.

Live event organizers like Anderson are asking everyone to call or write their elected officials, and ask them to support the RESTART Act, which they say will grant ciritcal aide to creators and small businesses in the live event industry.