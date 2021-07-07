Evening storm leaves the Med City a mess

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Residents in the northwest portion of the Med City are arming themselves with brooms, rakes, and chainsaws to clean up after a powerful storm made quite a mess.

Many people woke up to big branches in their yards and debris on the sidewalks.

Tree service crews were spotted responding to calls in several neighborhoods off of 55th St. NW.

KIMT News 3 caught up with Brenn Olson with Olson Tree Services while he was leaving one particular tree call. He says he was busy on Wednesday morning dealing with tree troubles.

"You know, it's just a lot of bigger limbs that have a lot of weight that haven't been trimmed in a couple of years. You know that weight can really add up a lot and the wind and the water weight," said Olson.

Olson also recommends having your trees pruned every few years, so you can avoid damage to your property from a storm.

In a nearby neighborhood, Sandy Truax began cleaning up some smaller branches and leaves that had littered her yard. She says she started her cleanup efforts at about 9 in the morning. Even though the storm made some extra work for her, she does see a silver lining to the situation.

"Definitely needed the rain. So, that was really nice. I don't know how much we got, but it was nice," said Truax.