Even in intense heat experts recommend wearing masks in public

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Summertime has turned up on the heat in Rochester and our StormTeam 3 says tomorrow is going to be sweltering.

In intense heat wearing a face mask can be downright stifling but health experts say we should resist the urge to remove our masks when we’re out in public.

Olmsted County Emergency Management says when you’re at home, make sure to keep blinds closed and if you don’t have air conditioning try and use a fan.

Captain Mike Bromberg says if you have elderly family members or neighbors try and check-in on them to make sure they’re doing okay especially because of COVID-19 as well.

Bromberg explained, “Now with COVID-19 people are scared to go our or don't want to go out so that makes it a little difficult so checking on your neighbors especially that are vulnerable to me is a key point to helping keep them safe.”

Experts say if you’re planning on being outside for a long period of time use a more breathable cotton mask in a lighter color and bring extras in case of sweat.