DAVENPORT, Iowa - Officials have started evacuations of some buildings and cars after a flood barrier break along the Mississippi River sent floodwaters rushing into downtown Davenport.
The National Weather Service sent an alert around 4 p.m. Tuesday of a flash flood emergency, urging people downtown to immediately seek higher ground. Television station KWQC reports public works officials said a temporary barrier had broken and that many people sought shelter on the rooftops.
The floodwaters have overtaken dozens of vehicles and the first floors of several buildings, and rescue crews could be seen launching boats into the floodwaters to retrieve people stranded by the sudden surge.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
Related Content
- Evacuations in Davenport after flood barrier collapses
- Breaking barriers of dental care
- Historic bridge roof collapsed
- 2 Mason City apartment complexes evacuated due to flooding
- Sewer collapse in Mason City
- Cable barriers more expensive but help to prevent fatalities
- White House locked down after vehicle hits security barrier
- Boat barrier failure on the Blue Earth River
- Flooded roadways
- Hancock County company dealing with collapsed roof