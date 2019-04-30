Clear
Evacuations in Davenport after flood barrier collapses

First floors of several buildings flooded.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Officials have started evacuations of some buildings and cars after a flood barrier break along the Mississippi River sent floodwaters rushing into downtown Davenport.

The National Weather Service sent an alert around 4 p.m. Tuesday of a flash flood emergency, urging people downtown to immediately seek higher ground. Television station KWQC reports public works officials said a temporary barrier had broken and that many people sought shelter on the rooftops.

The floodwaters have overtaken dozens of vehicles and the first floors of several buildings, and rescue crews could be seen launching boats into the floodwaters to retrieve people stranded by the sudden surge.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

