Hog confinement fire forces evacuations near the Iowa/Minnesota border

ADAMS, Minn. – A fire at a hog confinement led to a temporary evacuation along the Iowa/Minnesota border Tuesday.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call around 3:30 pm about a hog confinement fire near Adams. The call said the unoccupied building had gotten a chemical treatment earlier in the day, raising the possibility of a chemical release.

The fire departments of Adams, Leroy, Rose Creek, and Stacyville responded to the fire while the Mower County Sheriff’s Office went door to door to evacuate residents within the affected area. An alert was also sent out asking anyone within a mile radius of the 70000 block of 110th Street to evacuate.

The Sheriff’s Office says fire crews remain on scene trying to put out the fire. No injuries to humans or animals are being reported at this time. Authorities say there is no longer a safety concern and residents are being allowed to return home, but the Sheriff’s Office is asking people to not travel in this area for now.

Previous story below

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – An immediate evacuation notice has been issued for parts of Mower County in Minnesota and Mitchell County in Iowa.

Mower County officials are asking anyone living within a one-mile radius of 70587 110th Street in Adams to evacuate due to a possible chemical release. The evacuation notice is in effect until at least 6:09 pm.

