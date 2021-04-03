Etch & Catch event to mark catalytic converters with license plate numbers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been a problem for months in Southeastern Minnesota.

People stealing catalytic converters.

One auto shop and sheriff's office are trying to put an end to it.

KIMT News 3 spoke with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office about how they hope to prevent this crime.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Bird's Auto Shop in Pine Island to mark catalytic converters in an event called Etch and Catch.

A catalytic converter is a part located underneath a car and can be cut from the exhaust system.

The event on Tuesday gives 30 people a chance to get their license plate number etched onto their vehicle's catalytic converter.

The slots opened for this event booked quickly.

KIMT News 3 spoke to a deputy who says this will give officials a way to track the converters if they are stolen.

"It's one of the reasons why catalytic converter thefts are so high right now is because even if we catch somebody with a bunch of them in their vehicle, if we can't trace back to an owner to prove it's stolen, we can't prove there was a crime," says Deputer Jen Hofschulte, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Hofschulte says there will be many events like this in the future to get more catalytic converters marked.

Replacing a catalytic converter can cost more than $1,000.