Estate and will planning reminder during coronavirus outbreak

While there’s no reason to panic Rodney Anderson Law Offices, LLC in Rochester says the coronavirus pandemic is serving as a reminder to think about estate plans.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 3:04 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the threat of COVID-19 being deadly for certain demographics law offices are receiving more calls from clients wanting to get their estates in order.

Attorney Corenia Kollasch Walz said, “You want to have your property distributed the way you want to. If you don't have a will then Minnesota law will decide how your property is distributed and it may not be what you want.”

The office recommends everyone have a healthcare directive and a financial power of attorney on top of a last will and testament.

Kollasch Walz added, “Otherwise you'd have to go to court and have a guardian or conservator appointed and during this difficult time it would be hard on your relatives or family members to do that and it would be an added expense.”

Again, the reminder isn’t meant to scare anyone but given the current environment the law office says it’s an important message for eveyrone.

