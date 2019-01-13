Clear
Errors in Iowa's felon list keep some people from voting

The Des Moines Register reports the list of roughly 69,000 people who aren't allowed to vote includes several inaccuracies.

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 5:54 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Errors in Iowa's list of felons cost at least 20 people the right to vote in November's midterm elections, and officials have known about problems in the list since 2012.

The newspaper reports that the list includes people who were charged but not convicted of a felony and some people who received a deferred judgment, which means their records were expunged after they completed probation.

The American Civil Liberties Union, NAACP and other civil rights groups have expressed concerns about the errors in the list.

