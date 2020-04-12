Erosion repair to start Monday on stretch of Bamber Valley Road

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Work to repair flood-cause erosion on Bamber Valley Road is scheduled to begin Monday.

Weather permitting, Bamber Valley Road between 40th Street SW and Meadow Crossings Road SW will be down to one lane of traffic. Olmsted County Highway Maintenance says repairs will take two weeks to finish.

Flaggers will be on site.

Driver are reminded to always use caution and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.