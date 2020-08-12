Ernst tours storm damage in central Iowa

MAXWELL, Iowa – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst saw firsthand Wednesday some of the damage caused by Monday’s derecho storm and the 100 mile per hour winds it brought with it.

Ernst visited a farm in Maxwell in Story County to offer her support on discuss how the federal government can assist property owners battered by the historic severe weather.

According to the Iowa Soybean Association, state officials estimate nearly one-third of Iowa’s cropland, almost 10 million acres, and at least 25 million bushels of stored grain were damaged by Monday’s storm.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday the availability of assistance for agricultural producers in the Midwest affected by the recent severe weather to help eligible farmers and ranchers reestablish their operations.

“Our agricultural producers provide Americans and consumers around the world with such abundance, it’s critical that we stand with them when confronting disasters like the derecho that has devastated so many in America’s heartland,” says Bill Northey, USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation.