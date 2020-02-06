Clear

Ernst talks State of the Union, Caucuses

The Republican Senator from Iowa weighs in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's actions during the State of the Union, as well as the issues regarding the reporting of Caucus results

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 12:13 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - President Trump's State of the Union address this week is at the center of some controversy, and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is weighing in on the address, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's actions during the speech.

During her weekly conference call with reporters, the Republic Senator shared positive reviews on the address, and adding that the President is moving the country in the right direction, by capitalizing on a booming economy, signing new trade deals like the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, and providing parental leave and child care.  

At the end of the address, Speaker Pelosi ripped up a copy of the speech, saying 'it was the courteous thing to do.' Ernst calls Pelosi's actions disrespectful.

"I know that she and the President have disagreements, and we're obviously going through a trying time in the last several weeks and months, but that does not excuse her behavior."

In addition, she weighed in on the Iowa caucus debacle.

"The way the ballots are counted, the way the totals are gathered, that is an area that needs some work."

On Tuesday, she and Republican members of Iowa's Congressional delegation released a joint statement defending the state's 'first in the nation' status in the Presidential nominating process, saying in part, 'Iowa's unique role encourages a grassroots nominating process that empowers everyday Americans, not Washington insiders or powerful billionaires.'

"I think the caucus process itself, and the very intent of a caucus in bringing communities together, to talk about issues, policies, platforms, really get to know the candidates, I think is invaluable."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -1°
Two chances of snow later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC men's basketball stuns Western Tech

Image

Wednesday's section hockey

Image

SAW: Matt Donovan from Dodge County

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour in Rochester (10 pm edition)

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/5

Image

Law Enforcement prepare for SocialICE

Image

Reactions to Senate Vote

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at George W. Gibbs in Rochester (6 pm)

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/5

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at George W. Gibbs Elementary in Rochester

Community Events