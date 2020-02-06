Ernst talks State of the Union, Caucuses

MASON CITY, Iowa - President Trump's State of the Union address this week is at the center of some controversy, and U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is weighing in on the address, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's actions during the speech.

During her weekly conference call with reporters, the Republic Senator shared positive reviews on the address, and adding that the President is moving the country in the right direction, by capitalizing on a booming economy, signing new trade deals like the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, and providing parental leave and child care.

At the end of the address, Speaker Pelosi ripped up a copy of the speech, saying 'it was the courteous thing to do.' Ernst calls Pelosi's actions disrespectful.

"I know that she and the President have disagreements, and we're obviously going through a trying time in the last several weeks and months, but that does not excuse her behavior."

In addition, she weighed in on the Iowa caucus debacle.

"The way the ballots are counted, the way the totals are gathered, that is an area that needs some work."

On Tuesday, she and Republican members of Iowa's Congressional delegation released a joint statement defending the state's 'first in the nation' status in the Presidential nominating process, saying in part, 'Iowa's unique role encourages a grassroots nominating process that empowers everyday Americans, not Washington insiders or powerful billionaires.'

"I think the caucus process itself, and the very intent of a caucus in bringing communities together, to talk about issues, policies, platforms, really get to know the candidates, I think is invaluable."