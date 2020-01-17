Clear
Ernst: Report that Trump administration broke law is 'moot'

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa is dismissing as moot a U.S. Government Accountability Office report that found President Donald Trump’s administration violated federal law by withholding aid to Ukraine last year.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 10:07 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

In a call Thursday with reporters, Ernst was asked if the GAO report released earlier in the day justified calls for witnesses to appear for the impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, which begins next week.

Ernst, a Republican and strong Trump supporter, said since the president eventually provided the aid Congress had approved, the point is “moot."

She says based on that she doesn't believe additional witnesses are needed.

