Environmentalists are calling on lawmakers to put money towards climate change

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Driving a vehicle burns fossil fuels, like gas or diesel, releasing carbon dioxide - or greenhouse gas - into the atmosphere.

Greenhouse gases cause the Earth's atmosphere to warm up, resulting in all of the changes to the climate we see today. That's why several environmental groups are calling on lawmakers to set aside up to $746 billion for climate provisions to the infrastructure bill.

Rick morris with the Rochester Sierra Club said there are three main things that need to change: electricity generation, the way we operate transportation and how we heat and cool buildings.

More than 200 medical journals are calling for action after learning climate change is the number one public health crisis facing us. A new report from the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute finds air pollution is cutting down the life expectancy of billions of people around the world by more than two years on average. According to researchers, air pollution is a greater threat to life expectancy than smoking, war or diseases like HIV and Aids.

Morris said hurricanes, the bad air quality days in Rochester because of forest fires up north and the area seeing storms more often are all direct results of climate change. "We've had a taste - a taste - of what it could be like," he explained. "If we don't take steps right now to limit the greenhouse gases that are going into the atmosphere, those sorts of things that were a once in a generation disaster are going to become more and more normal."

Morris explained that this shouldn't be a controversial topic. If we know there are emissions going out and we know there are solutions that are zero emissions, we have to move as quickly as possible to zero emissions. "What you and I do, they are important for us to feel like we have a piece of the solution to find our motivation to do our part," he said. "But the biggest thing we can do is come together and say, 'as neighborhoods, as cities, as states and as a country, we can do bigger things.'"

The Rochester Sierra Club created a petition to have the Med City 100% fossil-free by the year 2045.

The provisions laid out for lawmakers are already included in the budget reconciliation framework Congress approved last month. But it hasn't been determined how much funding each will get.