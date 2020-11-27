Entrepreneur of the Month swimming against pandemic tide

MASON CITY, Iowa – Eric Follmuth of Splash Multisport in Mason City is the November 2020 Entrepreneur of the Month.

Follmuth founded Splash Multisport in 2005 and moved it to its current downtown Mason City location in 2015. “There are things you just don’t get outside of a downtown location,” says Follmuth. “There’s nothing like the energy of being downtown, and the access you have to other locally owned businesses, your Chamber of Commerce, and festivals or events. There’s a positivity and an excitement.”

Splash Multisport provides gear for competitive swimming, including services and customizations like embroidery, silkscreening, and digital printing. With the COVID-19 pandemic halting most swimming competitions, Follmuth moved into vinyl graphics, stickers, signs, and banners as well as instruction posters for business on social distancing and special hours.

The Entrepreneur of the Month is awarded by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC and Follmuth credits their guidance for his company surviving the pandemic.

“There has been a lot of uncertainty and it’s been really amazing to have that hour where someone tells you ‘This is what we know, this is what you should do, and this is what the our local CPAs and bankers are recommending.’ I can’t put a value on that,” says Follmuth. “The level of attention and support we get working with the Pappajohn Center & SBDC has been a huge help.”