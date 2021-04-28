'Ensuring Innovation Act' to lower prescription drug costs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - New bipartisan legislation aimed at lowering prescription drug costs has now been signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The bill was led by Minnesota’s U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.

The Ensuring Innovation Act will now stop pharmaceutical manufacturers from “evergreening”. It’s the practice allowing companies to extend their patents for five years when they make minor changes to drugs. In turn, that can extend their monopolies on that drug and keep prices high.

Sen. Smith explained, “One of the ways they use their power is to keep their monopoly pricing in place by making meaningless changes to prescription medication by, for example, adding salt or changing it from a pill to a gel cap. It has no impact on the effectiveness on the medication but it allows them to keep their monopoly power in place and charge more.”

Smith says the bill should especially help families hard hit by the pandemic.

She added, “A lot of families lost income and didn't have the resources that they were used to having and they had to cut back and one of the ways they cut back was by not taking all the medicine that they needed to. So, this is going to help make medicine more affordable and it's going to help make it more accessible for people.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), introduced the legislation along with Sen. Smith.