Enough! Another winter storm is tracking toward the viewing area this weekend

Who’s ready for more winter weather?

We are tracking a wintry mix to arrive Friday night. This type of weather will continue much of Saturday with highs in the middle 30's, leading to times of rain, freezing rain, snow, and sleet - so basically every possible weather condition.

Things will really get interesting Saturday night into Sunday morning as the mix turns to very heavy snow, and winds will likely be able to produce blizzard conditions into Sunday afternoon.

As of now, the system is on track to bulls-eye the area. However, a minor shift in this track will put us out of the heavy snow but winds will be strong regardless. As an early indication, the models are calling for 6-12 inches of snow.

