Enos Loberg wins Worth County special election

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – The new District 3 Supervisor for Worth County will be Enos Loberg.

Loberg won a special election to fill the position on Tuesday, getting 111 votes or 32.6%. There were six other candidates in the race. They finished:

Donald Pangburn – 71 votes, 20.8%

Harlan Helgeson – 50 votes, 14.7%

Lois Colleen Lawler – 38 votes, 11.1%

Bradley Wright – 24 votes, 7%

Doug Fallgatter – 24 votes, 7%

Nathaniel Julseth – 23 votes, 6.7%

This special election was to fill the seat of Supervisor Kenneth Abrams, who died in October 2020.