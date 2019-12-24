Enjoying warmer temperatures for the holiday week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The weather outside is not so frightful! That means we can all get outside and enjoy some mild holiday temperatures.

With last year's winter season being bitterly cold this Christmas Ever was a welcome change with peopel out enjoying the weather.

Chris Knoepke and his family headed out to Wuarry Hill Nature Center. He says his kids are having fun in the fresh air by walking, sledding and even building snowmen!

"You're stuck inside so much during the winter it's nice to have a day you can get outside and enjoy. Especially here at Quarry Hill," said Knoepke.

You'll have a chance to enjoy this nice spell of weather up until about the end of the week.