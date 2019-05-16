Clear

Enjoy the weather now because we're tracking a severe weather threat for Friday

Large hail is looking like the main threat, along with damaging winds and heavy rain.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 8:34 AM

Severe weather could be rolling into the viewing area this week.

After beautiful weather Wednesday into Thursday, severe storms are taking aim at north Iowa and southern Minnesota for later Thursday into Friday.

Large hail is looking like the main threat, along with damaging winds and heavy rain.

Over the next seven days, 3-4 inches of rain is possible.

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
Community Events