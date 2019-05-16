Enjoy the weather now because we're tracking a severe weather threat for Friday

Severe weather could be rolling into the viewing area this week.
After beautiful weather Wednesday into Thursday, severe storms are taking aim at north Iowa and southern Minnesota for later Thursday into Friday.
Large hail is looking like the main threat, along with damaging winds and heavy rain.
Over the next seven days, 3-4 inches of rain is possible.
