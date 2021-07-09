Enjoy the fun at the Mason City Pickleball Classic this weekend

MASON CITY, Iowa - According to one local club, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America.

The Mason City Pickleball Club is hosting a huge tournament this weekend with 130 teams participating.

The tournament will take place at East Park.

Teams will be represented from eight different states.

This is the second year Mason City has hosted this tournament and participation has doubled.

Last year's event and organized events were canceled due to COVID-19.

President of the Mason City Pickleball board says participation has grown drastically this last year.

"It grew even more during the pandemic because people saw it as a relatively safe thing to do. Find some bit of normalcy during that time," says Mandi Pralle.

The tournament is Saturday and Sunday starting at 8 in the morning.

There will also be food trucks for those who come to watch.

If you want to join the Mason City Pickleball Club, it's an annual fee of $25 for individuals and $40 for families.