Clear

Enjoy Tuesday because cold and significant rainfall is on the way

One to two inches rain is possible from this system as moderate to heavy rain rates will continue through Thursday afternoon.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 8:11 AM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 8:16 AM

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Enjoy Tuesday, because the weather will make a quick turn to cold and rain by Wednesday.

Highs will struggle to make it past the middle 40s Wednesday but temps will stay above freezing even during the nighttime hours.

Snow is not expected.

One to two inches rain is possible from this system as moderate to heavy rain rates will continue through Thursday afternoon.

The end of the week sees major improvements as sunshine returns for Friday with highs jumping back into the 60s.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Tracking below average temps and a rainy midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bomb threat at Rochester Lourdes High School

Image

Tracking Our Last Nice Day Before Rain & Cold

Image

Autism Awareness Game

Image

BB gun damage across town

Image

Checking up on Mine That Bird ten years after Kentucky Derby win

Image

Looking toward a new pool and gym

Image

Walk MS: Patient story

Image

Chateau Theatre's future

Image

What are vertical subdivisions?

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/6

Community Events