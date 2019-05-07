Enjoy Tuesday because cold and significant rainfall is on the way

Enjoy Tuesday, because the weather will make a quick turn to cold and rain by Wednesday.

Highs will struggle to make it past the middle 40s Wednesday but temps will stay above freezing even during the nighttime hours.

Snow is not expected.

One to two inches rain is possible from this system as moderate to heavy rain rates will continue through Thursday afternoon.

The end of the week sees major improvements as sunshine returns for Friday with highs jumping back into the 60s.

