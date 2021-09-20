Enhanced seat belt enforcement underway across Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement across Minnesota are conducting extra seat belt patrols through September 30.

“Two seconds. That’s it all takes to buckle up,” says Albert Lea Police Lieutenant Jeff Strom. “It’s such a simple, easy action. If you click it and get into a crash, you’ll significantly increase your chances of seeing your family and friends again. Some may say they’re safe drivers and if they don’t buckle up, they’ll only hurt or kill themselves in a crash and not other motorists, unlike drunk drivers or speeders. Tell that to your loved ones left behind with the hurt and emptiness in their lives if you die. Not comforting at all. Drive smart, buckle up and be a part of their lives for as long as possible.”

Albert Lea police and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office say they are joining the enhanced seat belt enforcement to stop the growing number of unbuckled deaths throughout Minnesota:

· Between January 1 and September. 8, preliminary reports show 68 unbelted motorists died on Minnesota roads compared with 65 this time last year.

· The 68 fatalities are 45 percent higher than 47 unbelted deaths at this time in 2019.

· The loss of life comes after a deadly 2020 when 105 unbelted motorists died compared to 73 in 2019.

· The 105 unbelted motorist deaths in 2020 were the highest since 106 in 2014.

As of September 17, preliminary numbers from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety show 339 overall traffic fatalities on Minnesota roads in 202,1 compared with 276 the time last year.